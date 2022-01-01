Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler join Back In Action

Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler are to star in 'Back In Action'.

The pair are set to join Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in the Netflix action-comedy that is being directed by Seth Gordon from a script he wrote with Brendan O'Brien.

The storyline is being kept under wraps but the project drew headlines when it was announced this summer as it marked Cameron's return to acting after an eight-year hiatus.

Beau Bauman is producing for Good One Productions along with Gordon for Exhibit A and Jenno Topping and Peter Chernin for Chernin Entertainment.

Foxx confirmed that his co-star would be returning to acting by sharing the audio from a phone call he had with Diaz.

The 50-year-old star wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!"

Jamie – who has worked with Cameron on the movies 'Any Given Sunday' and 'Annie' – brought in NFL legend Tom Brady to give the actress some tips on how to "un-retire" after he backtracked on his decision to quit American football earlier this year.

The 'Baby Driver' actor tweeted: "Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! (sic)"

Cameron became a household name after featuring opposite Jim Carrey in the 1994 movie 'The Mask' and has since starred in films such as 'Shrek', 'Charlie's Angels' and 'Bad Teacher'.