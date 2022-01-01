Kevin Spacey facing seven more sexual offence charges in the U.K.

Kevin Spacey is facing seven more sexual offences charges in the U.K.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Wednesday that they had authorised seven more criminal charges against the 63-year-old actor. These are additional to the five he was formally charged with in June.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, explained in a statement that the charges relate to a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

They have also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," she added.

Back in June, the House of Cards actor was formally charged with four counts of sexual assault as well as one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. These charges were in relation to alleged incidents in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013 involving three men now in their 30s and 40s.

The American Beauty star pleaded not guilty to those five charges in July and is due to stand trial in June 2023.

The Oscar-winning actor fell from grace in late 2017 when Rent star Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey had made sexual advances toward him when he was only 14 years old, following which more than 20 people made allegations of sexual assault, harassment or misconduct and inappropriate behaviour against him.

Last month, following a trial in New York, a jury concluded that Spacey did not molest Rapp and was not liable for any damages.