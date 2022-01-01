Rian Johnson aimed for Knives Out sequel contrast

Rian Johnson wanted 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to contrast with the original film.

The 48-year-old director returns to helm the murder mystery sequel which sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc and revealed that he set the project on a Greek beach to provide a big difference from the first movie.

Speaking at the movie's US premiere in Los Angeles, Rian told The Hollywood Reporter: "I wanted to tell the audience right up front that this was going to be a very different film than the first one, so going from a cozy New England autumn to a Greek beach seemed like a really big, interesting way of doing that."

The director pointed out that a number of classic whodunits – such as 'Death on the Nile' – have taken place in sunny settings.

Rian said: "Also there's a rich tradition of vacation murder mysteries like 'Evil Under the Sun', 'Death on the Nile', 'The Last of Sheila', and so tapping into that vein seemed rich.

"And also, who doesn't want to go to Greece? I'm no dummy, I wasn't going to write us in the middle of nowhere."

Chris Evans' sweater was a big talking point from the 2019 movie and Rian claims that garments worn by Craig and Dave Bautista will have a similar impact this time around.

The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' filmmaker quipped: "I'd love to say Dave Bautista in his little bikini bottom swimming suit.

"Blanc has a pretty great swimsuit look that is kind of a Jacques Tati-style shirt and shorts, that's blue striped that he wears with a yellow ascot, which I think is a damn good look."