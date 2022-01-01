Ralph Fiennes open to Harry Potter return

Ralph Fiennes is interested in a return to 'Harry Potter'.



The 59-year-old star played the villain Lord Voldemort in the series based on the novels by J.K. Rowling and confirmed that he would be prepared to reprise the role if the chance arose.



Asked by Variety if he would play Voldemort again, Ralph said: "Sure, of course. No question about it."



Ralph's revelation comes after Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav said that he wants to make more 'Harry Potter' movies.



The media executive confirmed that the organisation is looking for Rowling's approval to make another wizardry film.



Zaslav said: "We're going to focus on franchises. We haven't had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven't done a 'Harry Potter' in 15 years. The DC movies and the 'Harry Potter' movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros... over the past 25 years."



He added on the prospect of more Potter films: "If we can do something with J.K. on 'Harry Potter' going forward."



Rowling caused controversy in 2020 with comments on Twitter that many considered to be transphobic and a number of cast members – including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson – have distanced themselves from her.



Fiennes recently defended the author against the "verbal abuse" and death threats she has been subjected to for her outspoken beliefs.



The James Bond star said: "J.K. Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings.



"It's about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centred human being. The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it's appalling."



Ralph continued: "I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it's not some obscene, uber-right-wing fascist. It's just a woman saying, 'I'm a woman and I feel I'm a woman and I want to be able to say that I'm a woman.' And I understand where she's coming from. Even though I'm not a woman."