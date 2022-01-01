Brendan Fraser won't attend Golden Globes if nominated for The Whale

Brendan Fraser won't attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards if he is nominated for The Whale.

In 2018, the actor claimed he was sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at an event in mid-2003. Berk denied the allegation.

While Fraser has garnered praise for his performance in the psychological drama The Whale, during an interview for GQ magazine, he revealed that he will decline an invite to the Golden Globes if he is nominated due to the "history" he has with HFPA officials - who run the ceremony.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate," he said. "It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that."

Fraser went on to claim that he has never received an official apology from Berk or the HFPA, an allegation HFPA leaders disputed.

And while the star won't be attending the Golden Globes on 10 January, he is open to appearing at other awards ceremonies.

"I owe it to myself. I owe it to the filmmakers. I know I owe it to those fans who paid to come and see me and stand in line in the sun and, you know, all of that. I owe it to my kids. This is my shot," the 53-year-old added.

The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky, will open in U.S. cinemas on 9 December.