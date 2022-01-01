Lily-Rose Depp has no plans to discuss father Johnny Depp's controversies

Lily-Rose Depp has no plans to speak publicly about her father Johnny Depp's recent headlines.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has become a controversial figure in recent years thanks to high-profile court cases relating to allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife Amber Heard.



Although Lily-Rose was mentioned several times during various testimonies at Johnny's defamation trial against Amber in Virginia earlier this year, the 23-year-old model/actress daughter has kept quiet.



In an interview with ELLE magazine, Lily-Rose explained that she doesn't owe anybody her thoughts on the sensitive issue.



"When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal... I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," she stated. "I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."



In June, a jury found Amber liable for defaming Johnny in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence and he was awarded $10 million (£8.5 million) in damages. The Aquaman actress won one of her countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million.



She is appealing the verdict and Johnny is appealing the $2 million (£1.7 million) payout.



The Hollywood star shares Lily-Rose and son Jack with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis.