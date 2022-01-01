Kristen Stewart set to direct The Chronology of Water film

Kristen Stewart has signed on to direct a film adaptation of The Chronology of Water.

Deadline announced on Wednesday that the Twilight star - who made her directorial debut with short film Come Swim - is set to graduate to feature film directing.

Kristen is attached to upcoming project The Chronology of Water, based on the memoir of the same name by Lidia Yuknavitch. As well as directing the film adaptation, Kristen will co-adapt the script with Andy Mingo.

Green Room star Imogen Poots has been announced as lead actress for the film.

The new director is reuniting with Scott Free - the production company behind Come Swim - on the film. Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss will produce under the banner, with Rebecca Feuer executive producing for the company.

Pruss reported he and Scott were “delighted to be working with Kristen again”.

Mingo has also signed on as a producer for the project.

“Lidia’s memoir honours corporeal experience, radically,” Kristen revealed. “To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means… is that it absolutely must be a film. This project has been cooking for five years with the help of Scott Free, whom I could not be more privileged to have as partners and friends.”

She continued, “Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia’s life. She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her.”