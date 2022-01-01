Quentin Tarantino labels current movie era 'worst' in Hollywood history

Quentin Tarantino believes the current era of movies is among the "worst in Hollywood history".



During the latest episode of The Video Archives Podcast, the Pulp Fiction filmmaker and screenwriter Roger Avary discussed the Bob Fosse-directed 1983 film Star 80.



As part of the conversation, Tarantino claimed that the films of the 1950s, 1980s, and today aren't as good as other time periods.



"Even though the '80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever - at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned," he said. "I do feel that '80s cinema is, along with the '50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!"



However, Tarantino went on to argue that the number of poorly-rated films released in those specific decades means that quality productions really stand out.



"The good thing about being in a bad era of Hollywood cinema is (the films) that don't conform, the ones that stand out from the pack. Those releases stand out from the pack, I literally call them archive classics," the director continued.



Tarantino released his most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in 2019.