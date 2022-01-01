Jessica Chastain returning to Broadway with A Doll's House

Jessica Chastain will star in the Broadway revival of the play A Doll's House.



The Jamie Lloyd Company announced on Wednesday that Jessica had been cast as Nora in a production of Henrik Ibsen's stage drama A Doll's House. Amy Herzog has revised the script for the play, which Jamie is set to direct.



"When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll's House. We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us," Jessica said in a statement.



"Walking around the empty theatre district (during the pandemic) made my heart hurt. New York has been my home for over 20 years and it's immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbours... So, I couldn't be happier to play Nora in A Doll's House on Broadway."



The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress was originally due to star in the production in London's West End in 2020 but the pandemic scuppered the plan. In a statement, Jessica said she hopes to appear on the London stage in the future.



The show is scheduled to open in the spring, though no dates have been set.



The Oscar-winning actress last starred in a Broadway play in a revival of The Heiress in 2012.