Abby De La Rosa clarifies her and Nick Cannon's new baby's name

Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that their daughter's first name is "Beautiful".



The DJ - who already shares twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, with Cannon, 42 - welcomed a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon on Friday.



On Wednesday, Abby took to Instagram to clear up any confusion around their baby's real name.



"For those wondering, our daughter's first name is 'BEAUTIFUL' & her middle name is 'ZEPPELIN' I totally understand the confusion but it's babygirls actual name (sic)," she wrote.



Earlier that day, Abby revealed the decorations Nick had purchased for her home, showing large pink metallic balloons spelling out "Beautiful" hovered over the sofa against a bank of windows. The balloon display likely sparked confusion among her followers.



She also posted a second video which featured a sliver of Beautiful at the bottom of the screen and showed Zion and Zillion playing in the yard with colourful toy lawnmowers.



The children's father was not present in the videos.



In a recent interview with The Neighborhood Talk, Nick estimated he pays several million dollars in child support per year for his 11 children, with his 12th on the way.



The TV personality and model Alyssa Scott are expecting a baby in December. The pair previously had a son together, Zen, who died at the age of five months last year.



Nick also shares children with Bre Tiesi, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, and Mariah Carey.