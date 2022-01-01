Lily-Rose Depp opens up about 'particular' childhood as daughter of famous parents

Lily-Rose Depp has opened up about being a child of famous parents.



While speaking to ELLE magazine for an interview published on Wednesday, the French-American actress spoke about her relationship with her father Johnny Depp and mother Vanessa Paradis.



Although her dad is a Hollywood actor and her mum is a French singer and actress, Lily-Rose told ELLE that they shielded her and her brother Jack from the public eye.



"My parents protected my brother (Jack Depp) and me from it as much as possible," she said.



However, Lily-Rose is aware that even with this protection, her childhood as the daughter of two celebrities was exceptional.



"I know my childhood didn't look like everybody's childhood, and it's a very particular thing to deal with, but it's also the only thing that I know," she acknowledged.



Lily-Rose was born in France. After Johnny and Vanessa split in 2012 after fourteen years together, they arranged joint custody of their children and Lily split her time between Paris and the United States until she became an adult.



While the 23-year-old refrained from speaking at length about her father, she said of spending time with her mother: "It was really cool for me and my brother to see our mom being the ultimate comforting and loving person, but also having such a rich, full life of her own, watching her go onstage and sing for thousands of people, and just be so in her own zone and in touch with herself and her art."