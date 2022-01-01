Lindsay Lohan got engaged to Bader Shammas while filming Falling for Christmas

Lindsay Lohan has revealed she and Bader Shammas became engaged while she was shooting her new movie Falling for Christmas.

In the movie, the Mean Girls star plays a hotel heiress who gets engaged to her boyfriend before losing her memory due to a skiing accident.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress revealed to stand-in host Ross Matthews that Bader popped the question during the production.

"We got married in April actually, but the hardest thing was he proposed to me on the set of Falling For Christmas. Not (literally) on the set, but off set when we were filming, and I had to not tell anyone because I didn't want it to distract it from our work and stuff so I was holding in that I was engaged," she declared. "And I'm getting engaged in the movie and I was like, 'I can't do this anymore!'"

The 36-year-old didn't reveal she was married publicly until July. She called married life "great" while admitting she was still "really shy talking about it".

Bader and Lindsay started dating in 2019, five years after Lindsay moved to Dubai.

Elsewhere in her interview, Lindsay added she immediately knew they were going to get married.

"I did know right away. I said it to him," she shared. "I was like, "I think I'm going to marry you one day" but I think he thought I was crazy. But I didn't think I was crazy."