Joseph Quinn in talks for A Quiet Place: Day One

Joseph Quinn is in talks to star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'.

The 'Stranger Things' actor is set for a leading role in the spin-off to the 'A Quiet Place' films that is being directed by the 'Pig' helmer Michael Sarnoski.

Little is known about the project other than the fact that is a spin-off rather than the third installment in the series. It is hoped that the movie sets up 'A Quiet Place' universe for the studio to explore in years to come.

The film is based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two movies. It is thought to be unlikely that John and his wife Emily Blunt will star in this picture, which is due to be released in March 2024.

A third movie in the original franchise is currently in the pipeline with Krasinski returning to direct. It is expected to hit screens in 2025.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce 'A Quiet Place: Day One' along with Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner.

Joseph played the character of Eddie Munson in the fourth series of 'Stranger Things' and revealed that he felt like a "sociopath" trying to master an American accent for the show.

The 28-year-old actor said: "You feel like a sociopath. After a while I was so far down the rabbit hole, at points I’d be like, ‘Do I sound good? Do you like this? Do you like what I’m doing?'

"I was talking to Joe Keery and at one point I was so deep in it, and he was like 'Dude, I can’t save you, but I promise you it’s gonna be fine.'"