Romee Strijd welcomes second child

Romee Strijd is a mother of two.

The Dutch model took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she and her fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen welcomed their second daughter, named June, into the world on Friday.

"June van Leeuwen 11-11-'22," the former Victoria's Secret Angel wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of snaps of the newborn.

Romee and Laurens are already parents to a daughter named Mint, who will turn two in December. The photos show Mint kissing her younger sister on the forehead and sitting next to the baby in a cot as well as Laurens planting a kiss on the infant as she rests in Romee's arms.

The 27-year-old received congratulatory messages in the comments from her model friends, including Elsa Hosk, who wrote, "Omg Hi June (love hearts) welcome to the world angel. Congrats mama!!!!", Taylor Hill, who commented, "Number 2!!!! Congratulations (love hearts) can’t wait to meet her," and Alessandra Ambrosio, who posted, "Congrats beautiful mama."

Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Helena Christensen, and Shanina Shaik also congratulated Romee on her new arrival.

Romee and Laurens have been dating since 2010 and got engaged in January this year.