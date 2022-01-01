Pete Davidson recalls how Kim Kardashian rejected him at 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson has recalled how Kim Kardashian rejected him at the 2021 Met Gala.



During the latest episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, the comedian was filmed speaking to his then-girlfriend Kim about how he first attempted to court her in 2021 while they were getting ready for the 2022 event in May.



"Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended you couldn't give it to me because you had gloves on?" Pete asked the reality TV star, referring to the black incognito Balenciaga dress she wore that year.



In response, Kim jokingly told the 29-year-old to ask for her number again.



"I know, will you ask me again this time? I don't have gloves on," she smiled.



Pete then noted that he wasn't really upset by Kim's rejection because she gave him the "nicest excuse ever".



"I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car thinking, 'Wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.' I thought that was really sweet," he continued, to which Kim added: "Had only I known."



Kim, 42, and Pete were first spotted on a date after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. But after nine months together, the pair parted ways in August.