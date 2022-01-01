Anya Taylor-Joy: Furiosa was life-changing

Anya Taylor-Joy has described 'Furiosa' as a "life-changing experience".

The 26-year-old actress is playing the lead role in the 'Mad Max' prequel and described the experience of working on George Miller's film as "utterly unique".

Anya told The Hollywood Reporter: "It will take me the full two years before the movie comes out to even begin to process what I just left 12 days ago. ('Furiosa') was the most life-changing experience that I've ever had, with such talented artists.

"I really felt like I grew so much, but yes, it's wild. It's utterly unique."

Anya stars in the new movie 'The Menu' alongside Nicholas Hoult and revealed how he provided support after he worked with Miller on 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.

The 'Last Night in Soho' actress said: "He was just so beautifully supportive. We really love each other. We've become brilliant friends, and because he knew that I was going to do ('Furiosa') almost immediately afterwards, his only words of advice were, 'You've got this. You're going to be fine. Trust me, it's going to be great, and I, for one, am really excited to see it.'

"So having that voice of reassurance and support was just really helpful."

Taylor-Joy's hectic schedule has seen her feature in projects such as 'Amsterdam' and 'Peaky Blinders' but she is grateful to now be in a position where she can plot her career path.

She said: "All these characters were coming to me that I needed to play, and now, having done this for seven years, I'm in a position where I have to be way more picky about what I choose.

"I do think that one can spend their passion, and you want to make sure that you're putting your passion into things that you care about so that it's actually refuelling that well rather than just taking from you. I never want to fall out of love with my art."