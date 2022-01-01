Paris Hilton denies she is 'struggling' to conceive first baby

Paris Hilton has insisted she is not "struggling" to conceive her first baby.

Earlier this week, the reality TV personality's mother, Kathy Hilton, told E! News that the 41-year-old and her husband Carter Reum were having fertility issues.

However, Paris took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to dismiss her mum's comments.

"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," she wrote. "The truth is. My husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

Paris and Carter wed last November. The couple has been open about their desire to start a family, and last year, the former Simple Life star discussed embarking on in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments during an appearance on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast.

"IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris continued in her post. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited then (sic) becoming a mom in 2023. Thank you for all your kind messages!"