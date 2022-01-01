Kendall Jenner peed in bucket en route to 2022 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner peed in an ice bucket while on the way to the 2022 Met Gala.

During the latest episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, the model was filmed getting ready for the event and explained that the ruffled skirt of her Prada dress was "so big" that she needed to travel in a van to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

While en route to the fashion bash, Kendall alerted her team that she needed to pee, with one of her assistants commenting, "We have the ice bucket!"

"Do you actually have it? That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later, I'm so sorry," she said, to which an assistant noted, "It happens all the time backstage."

Kendall then asked for someone to play music so no one could hear her urinating in the bucket.

"Oh my God, this is happening you guys. It's so horrifying. Nobody judge me. Prada, I'm so sorry!" the 27-year-old insisted, before sitting over the bucket. "Definitely got some all over my underwear, but who cares."

In a confessional, Kendall noted that she had no regrets over the move.

"Best decision I ever made. Because I don't know what I would have done when I got inside," she sighed.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kendall discussed how she battled anxiety on the way to the Met Gala.

"On top of being completely out of breath, thinking I'm missing the carpet, I think I just like started to panic and honestly just needed air," the star added. "The weirdest part about anxiety and panic attacks is they just come sometimes for me and there's no rhyme or reason, it just happens."