Anya Taylor-Joy credits Jimmy Fallon for 'saving her life' at 2018 Met Gala

Anya Taylor-Joy has praised Jimmy Fallon for "saving her life" at the 2018 Met Gala.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, The Menu actress recalled how the TV host came to her rescue when she became tangled up in the "very complicated" train of Hailee Steinfeld's gown on the red carpet.

"On the subject of kind of insane fashion, it was at the Met Gala. My first and only time being there. I was wearing a dress that was ridiculously heavy and I couldn't really move, and was just trying to get through the evening," she recounted. "I get wrapped up in it and I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to die. I am going to die on the steps of the Met, darling.'"

However, just as Anya was falling, the "hand of God" reached out to her.

"It was you. And you were so sweet about it. You were like, 'Hey, I'm Jimmy. Nice to meet you,' and I was like, 'Okay," the 26-year-old smiled.

Jimmy responded: "Yeah, that's exactly right, I do remember that - you were going down. I'm so happy you're here and I saved your life."

After Anya first shared the story in March, Hailee took to Twitter to share that she had no idea about the incident.

"Not me being the possible cause of sending Anya Taylor Joy down that colossal staircase... Thank god for Jimmy Fallon & honestly thank god for you ATJ... I can't wait to properly meet!!!" she wrote.