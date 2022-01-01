Freddie Prinze Jr. has never watched Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Freddie Prinze Jr. has never seen Sarah Michelle Gellar's hit TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

During an interview on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, the She's All That star was asked if he ever refers to Sarah as “Buffy”.

"Not only have I never called her Buffy, I have never even seen the show,” he revealed. "I wasn't the demographic, in my defence. She was my girlfriend, then my wife, so I've never called her that ever. We've been married 20 years, together even longer.”

Freddie and Sarah met on the set of the teen slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 and married in 2002.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, based on the 1992 film of the same name, aired from 1997 to 2003, spanning the time when the couple fell in love and wed.

Despite never having seen the show, the couple's relationship is still going strong, with Freddie offering fans advice on how to keep the spark alive.

"I hesitate at giving relationship advice because what's good for me may kill another, just like peanut butter," the 46-year-old joked, before noting that taking up cooking and cleaning duties, as well as making Sarah laugh, are key to their thriving marriage.