Chris Hemsworth adopting healthy lifestyle after learning he is at risk for Alzheimer's disease

Chris Hemsworth has made changes to his lifestyle after learning he is at risk for Alzheimer's disease.

While filming his new TV series Limitless, the Thor actor underwent extensive blood work, with the tests showing he may be at higher risk for developing the progressive neurologic disorder.

Specifically, longevity specialist Dr. Peter Attia told Hemsworth he is eight to 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's than members of the general population. In light of the discovery, the Australian star is doing all he can to protect the health of his brain.

"It very quickly just became another wonderful motivation to make some changes and arm myself with all the tools to live a healthier, better life," he said during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday. "I think any of the motivations for living better can come in many shapes and forms and this was, you know, whatever I'm going to do now to benefit and protect myself from brain health will benefit every aspect of my health and wellbeing."

Elsewhere in the Limitless episode, Hemsworth discussed his grandfather's battle with Alzheimer's.

"He is a beautiful man," the 39-year-old added. "He either doesn't remember who we are, you know, his grandchildren, but also even his own children he forgets. It's heartbreaking."

National Geographic's Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is now available to stream via Disney+.