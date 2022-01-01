Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington engaged

Antoni Porowskii and Kevin Harrington announced they are engaged.

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announced via Instagram on Thursday he and his longtime partner Kevin Harrington are now engaged.

Captioning a photo of the couple together, Antoni wrote, “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.”

Kevin later shared three photos of himself and Antonio together, writing in the Instagram post’s caption, “Officially together until we look like the last pic.”

He tagged the post, “#engaged”.

The actor’s caption referred to his third photo, of the pair dressed as zombie Blockbuster employees for Halloween.

According to Just Jared, rumours that Antoni and Kevin were dating first arose in 2019, when they were seen sporting the matching Halloween costume in Kevin’s post.

Their romance was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porowski told People in May that Harrington was visiting him in Austin, Texas, while filming Queer Eye, but when the pandemic hit New York, his vacation turned into living together and fostering a dog.

“It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice,” he revealed at the time. “When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key.”