Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome their second child

Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt are now a family of four.

The Hills star revealed on Snapchat from her hospital bed that she and her husband welcomed their second baby boy on Thursday. Heidi did not reveal the name of their newborn.

"I was screaming in the hospital. It was 45 minutes later that I delivered him. So I'm really glad we came to the hospital. It was about an hour and 15-minute delivery total," she recalled, before adding that the baby looked just like their five-year-old son, Gunner Stone, who was born in the same delivery room.

"I'm so excited for Gunner to have a sibling," she mentioned. "He loves babies, he's been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing."

Heidi later posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories, featuring herself in bed with her baby bundled in a blanket. She wrote over it, “Thank you Jesus!”

She also specified that the newborn weighed 7.9 pounds (3.6 kilograms), measured 21 inches (53.3 centimetres), and was born at 11:31am local time that day.

A day before welcoming her new baby, Heidi shared one last pregnancy photo at 38 weeks and wrote in the caption, "I didn't think I would make it this far. Officially pregnant longer than I was with Gunner."

Heidi, 36, told People in June she was expecting her second child.

The reality stars got married in 2008.