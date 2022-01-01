Audrey Plaza makes herself ill by giving too much of herself to projects

Aubrey Plaza gives all of herself to a role to the point of making herself unwell.



In a conversation with her The White Lotus co-star Haley Lu Richardson for Interview magazine, the Parks and Recreation star revealed that she throws her all into a character and enjoys feeling "tortured" on a project.



"(I saw) how willing you were to totally give yourself and go so deep with things I wasn't fully expecting. I think that's so cool about you. You literally give all of yourself to the point of making yourself ill," Haley said to Aubrey.



"I know. And I don't know if I should do that," the actress replied. "I think that was what I loved about spending time with you, that we were both so tortured. And, honestly, I think that's it. Like, to me, that is working. And maybe that's wrong, maybe I shouldn't say this out loud, but I feel like to me that's fun. Even though in the moment I'm like, 'I'm going to die,' I love it. It's fun to be tortured."



Elsewhere in the interview, the 38-year-old revealed that The White Lotus' creator Mike White suggested she play a normal person in the show, but her character, straight-faced lawyer Harper, is still quite odd.



"He was like, 'I think it would be interesting if you played a normie.' As if I had never played just a regular person. Which I have. Yes, I've played murderers. Yes, I've played mentally ill people. But I also played a single mom in Chucky. And yes, there's a murderous doll trying to kill me, but I'm still just a young mom," she joked.



Season two of The White Lotus is now showing on HBO.