Michael J. Fox awarded honorary Oscar at 2022 Governors Awards

Michael J. Fox was presented with an honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards over the weekend.

During the ceremony on Saturday night, the Back to the Future actor was bestowed with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by Woody Harrelson in recognition of his advocacy of research on Parkinson's disease.

"You guys are making me shake," he joked at the beginning of his acceptance speech.

Fox went on to reflect on his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1991 and his decision to launch the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000.

"I was told I had only 10 years left to work. That was s**tty. The hardest part of my diagnosis was grappling with the certainty of the diagnosis and the uncertainty of the situation. The diagnosis was definite the progress was indefinite and uncertain," the 61-year-old stated.

He also thanked his family, including wife Tracy Pollan, for their ongoing support.

"Tracy made it clear she was with me for the duration," he smiled.

Elsewhere, filmmakers Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir as well as songwriter Diane Warren were presented with honorary Oscars.

Cher introduced the Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now hitmaker, who has earned 13 Oscar nominations in the Original Song category, starting in 1987.

"Mom, I finally found a man," Warren exclaimed, referring to the Oscar statuette. "I have been waiting a f**king long time for him, 34 years, to say, 'I'd like to thank the Academy.'"