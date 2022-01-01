Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies aged 49

Jason David Frank, who played the Green and White Rangers in television series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49.



The actor and mixed martial artist's representative Justine Hunt confirmed to TMZ that Frank had died in Texas.



"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," Hunt said. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."



The cause of death has not been officially released, however, TMZ reports that Frank died by suicide.



Walter Emanuel Jones, the original Black Power Ranger who co-starred with Frank on the Fox Kids series in the 1990s, also expressed his sadness on social media on Sunday.



"Can't believe it ... RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family," Jones captioned a red carpet photo of himself and Frank.



Frank is best known for his role as Tommy Oliver, who began as the evil Green Ranger and eventually became the good White Ranger. After the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Frank appeared as Tommy in several spin-off TV series and films.



Frank was also a proud and accomplished mixed-martial artist, having achieved belts in karate, taekwondo, judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai.



Frank is survived by four children from two separate marriages.