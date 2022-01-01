Maggie Q to star in The Family Plan

Maggie Q has been cast in 'The Family Plan'.

The 43-year-old actress has boarded the cast of the action comedy along with Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby and Ciaran Hinds. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan are also set to star.

The movie tells the story of a suburban father who takes his family on the run when his past catches up with him.

The flick has been written by David Coggeshall and Wahlberg is set to produce with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Simon Cellan Jones is to direct the film after recently collaborating with Mark on the picture 'Arthur the King'.

Meanwhile, Maggie has described Tom Cruise as the ideal movie star to work with.

The 'Nikita' actress collaborated with the Hollywood icon on the 2006 film 'Mission: Impossible III' and loved the experience of working with the actor.

Maggie said: "Tom is always trying to make everything better ... Say what you will ... I mean, people say what they want about everyone, but I know for me when I work it's great if you like each other, it's great if you develop a friendship out of a professional working environment, but at the end of the day you really just want to work with professionals who want to achieve the best work.

"If that's what you want, there is no better person to work with than Tom Cruise. There's no one on the planet who fights that hard, who's always thinking, who cares as much as he does. There just isn't. And who's genuinely passionate about the product."