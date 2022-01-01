Alfred Molina 'got into such trouble' revealing appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Alfred Molina "got into such trouble" when he let slip about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Last year's superhero movie, starring Tom Holland, featured appearances from returning Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe and Molina, among others. While many of the returning actors kept quiet or denied their involvement, Molina openly discussed his return as villain Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, the 69-year-old insisted that he can "neither confirm nor deny" any future involvement with the franchise because he's learned his lesson from last time.

"I got into a bit of trouble over the last iteration because I happened to let the cat out of the bag quite innocently," he explained. "Just accidentally, I was talking to a journalist who said, 'So, you know, how's the Spider-Man movie going?' And I went, 'Oh, great thanks.' Then literally the next day, Variety was like, 'Alfred Molina reveals Doc Ock returns'.

"And I got into such trouble. I was getting phone calls from (Spider-Man producer) Amy Pascal, (Marvel boss) Kevin Feige was on the red carpet somewhere and somebody asked him about some Marvel movie and apparently, he got a bit snippy and turned around and said, 'Ask Alfred Molina'. So I got into a little bit of hot water. So that's the official line - I can neither confirm nor deny."

The British actor first played the villain in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 back in 2004. Doc Ock is redeemed in No Way Home and sent back to his original universe.