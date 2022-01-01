Gary Oldman is ready to retire from acting after Slow Horses

Gary Oldman is thinking about retiring from the acting industry after his TV show Slow Horses ends.

The Oscar-winning actor shared in an interview with The Sunday Times that he is contemplating retiring from acting to pursue some of his other interests.

"I've had an enviable career, but careers wain, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting," The Dark Knight actor said. "When you're young you think you're going to get round to doing all of them - read that book - then the years go by."

The 64-year-old is currently playing Jackson Lamb, a slovenly alcoholic spymaster who leads a ragtag bunch of disgraced MI5 rejects, in Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses. The show debuted in April and its second season is due to premiere in December.

Oldman has signed on for two more seasons of the show and will be happy to end his acting career playing Jackson.

"I'm 65 next year, 70 is around the corner. I don't want to be active when I'm 80. I'd be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb - and then hang it up," he said to the publication.

Slow Horses, which also stars Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke and Kristin Scott Thomas, returns on 2 December.

Outside of the TV show, Oldman will be seen in cinemas next year in Christopher Nolan's next movie, Oppenheimer.