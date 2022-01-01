Blythe Danner 'lucky to be alive' after battling cancer

Blythe Danner is in remission following a four-year battle with cancer.

In an interview with People magazine published Monday, the Meet the Parents actress revealed that she was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a relatively rare form of cancer that often develops in the salivary glands, in March 2018.

After discovering a lump in her neck, Blythe sought expert advice, as her husband Bruce Paltrow died of oral cancer at the age of 58 in 2002.

"Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," the 79-year-old stated, before recounting: "I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?' It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."

Following three surgeries, and undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, Blythe is now in remission.

And due to the similarities between her and her late husband's health issues, she kept the news from daughter Gwyneth Paltrow for some time.

"I was obviously very shocked. It was scary. And it felt really eerie because it was so similar (to my dad's)," the actress/entrepreneur commented. "(Blythe) went through it with so much grace. I was amazed at how strong she was able to be."