Jay Leno released from hospital after suffering serious burns

Jay Leno has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for serious burns.

Earlier this month, the TV presenter was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles after he suffered deep second-degree burns and some third-degree burns to his face, hands, and chest after a gasoline fire broke out in his garage.

On Monday, doctors at the unit announced that the former The Tonight Show host had been discharged.

"After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage," officials said in a statement to People. "Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

In addition, Dr Peter Grossman noted that he was "pleased" with the 72-year-old's progress.

"I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," he added.

A representative from the Grossman Burn Center also shared a photo showing Jay smiling while surrounded by members of the medical team.