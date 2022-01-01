Christina Ricci sold Chanel handbag and jewellery collection to pay for divorce

Christina Ricci has revealed that she sold a portion of her Chanel collection to pay for her divorce.

While speaking to The Sunday Times, the Yellowjackets star revealed that she sold part of her Chanel handbag and jewellery collection to pay for her messy divorce from James Heerdegen, with whom she shares eight-year-old Frederick 'Freddie' Heerdegen.

Christina and James split in 2020 after almost seven years of marriage and the pair filed restraining orders against each other, but only hers was granted.

"There are certain things that I have collected, certain bags. I had quite a Chanel handbag collection for a while, but I sold a lot of things," the actress said. "Certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations, fighting restraining orders."

However, Christina insisted that her need to sell items for these "court situations" did not indicate that she is struggling financially at the moment.

"Having said that, I'm absolutely doing fine, there's no issue," she said. "But I learned to use these investment pieces in different ways. I also had a Chanel Fine Jewellery collection that I put to good use."

Christina and James reached a custody agreement over Freddie in April 2021.

The 42-year-old also shares an 11-month-old daughter Cleo with her second husband Mark Hampton.