Brandy to play Cinderella again in The Pocketwatch

Brandy has signed on to play Cinderella again.

After portraying the character in the 1997 Disney screen adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, the singer-actress is to take on the role again in an upcoming movie set within in the universe of The Descendants.

Brandy is set to star opposite Kylie Cantrall, Rita Ora, and Mia Baker.

Kylie will portray Red, the Queen of Heart's teenage daughter, while Mia will portray Chloe, Cinderella's daughter. Music star Rita has been cast as the Queen of Hearts.

According to a logline, The Pocketwatch will follow Red and Chloe crossing paths at a celebration in the kingdom of Auradon when "unexpected chaos breaks out".

The pair then travel back in time via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter's son to stop an event "that would lead to grave consequences".

Casting for Prince Charming, the Mad Hatter, and the Mad Hatter's son has not yet been announced.

The film will be directed by Jennifer Phang, with a script from Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

A release date has not yet been announced.