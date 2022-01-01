Hilaria Baldwin opens up about birth of daughter via surrogate

Hilaria Baldwin has discussed the birth of her sixth child via surrogate for the first time.

On the latest episode of her podcast with Michelle Campbell Mason, Witches Anonymous, the lifestyle influencer opened up about welcoming her daughter María Lucía, nicknamed Marilú, in February 2021.

In a promotional Instagram post, Hilaria gushed about Marilú and her experience of having a baby using a gestational carrier.

“Some of the best advice I was given when considering surrogacy was to be open and talk about it. ‘People stop talking about things they are ashamed of…and this is a beautiful journey where many people work so hard to bring a soul into the world.’ When Marilú was born, I didn’t feel that the world was a safe place for me to share,” she wrote alongside a montage of photos featuring the tot. “So many opinions and articles questioning her existence brought me to tears at a time when I was overjoyed with the birth of my daughter. Nearly two years later, I’ve done a lot of healing work and am committed to speaking up, sharing our beautiful story, and fighting ignorance.”

Hilaria went on to note that she is now willing to answer any questions about the surrogacy process.

“There was so much more I wanted to say…it’s the story of my daughter’s birth, and it was such a beautiful one. Marilú, you belong, just as you are. I’m so proud and grateful for our journey and being your mama,” the 38-year-old added.

Hilaria and her husband Alec Baldwin are also parents to Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, and baby Ilaria.

In addition, Alec shares daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.