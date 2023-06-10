Nicole Kidman to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman is set to receive the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award.

The AFI Board of Trustees announced via Deadline on Tuesday The Northman star will be honoured with the organisation’s Life Achievement Award in a Los Angeles ceremony in June next year.

Nicole is the first Australian to receive the award.

“Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon,” Board of Trustees Chair Kathleen Kennedy recalled of the honouree. “She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honoured to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award.”

The 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in LA on 10 June 2023.

Kidman, a five-time Academy Award nominee, has also received a BAFTA Award, two Emmys®, and six Golden Globe nominations.

Lulu Wang's Expats for Amazon, Lioness for Paramount, and Holland, Michigan for Amazon are among Kidman's upcoming projects.