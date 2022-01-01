Margot Robbie 'didn't know the definition of sexual harassment' until making Bombshell

Margot Robbie opened up about her experience acting in the movie Bombshell.

While speaking at a BAFTA Life in Pictures panel about her career, the Bombshell star discussed how she felt while filming the 2019 drama film.

“The second I could stop being Kayla, I did,” Margot told the audience, via Variety. “It was definitely something I wanted to tap out of at the end.”

Jay Roach’s movie Bombshell followed the Fox News employees who exposed CEO Roger Ailes for sexual misconduct in the workplace. Margot played a fictional woman in the film, Kayla Pospisil.

Margot starred alongside Charlize Theron as Fox host Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as anchor Gretchen Carlson.

While the subject matter was difficult for Margot to process, the actress explained it was also a learning experience for her, reporting, “I realized that I - as a person with an established position in the industry, financially set up and self-sufficient - I didn’t know the definition of sexual harassment, and that’s shocking.”

Margot added how little she knew about sexual harassment “horrified” her, and working on Bombshell taught her harassment “flourishes in the grey area” of what is and isn’t acceptable in the workplace.

“Roger Ailes or Harvey Weinstein, they take advantage of the area,” she said. “The situation isn’t black and white.”