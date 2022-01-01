Kevin Lima 'very sad' not to direct Disenchanted

Kevin Lima is "very sad" not to be directing 'Disenchanted'.

The 60-year-old filmmaker helmed the 2007 original film 'Enchanted' but has been replaced behind the camera on the sequel by Adam Shankman and explained that Hollywood politics denied him the opportunity to return.

Kevin told The Hollywood Reporter: "A perfect storm of a change of executives and Hollywood politics made it so that I was uninvited to the party, unfortunately. It was a very, very sad turn."

The director has no insider knowledge of the film and will experience the movie as a fan.

Kevin explained: "I haven't seen the movie; I haven't read the script. So I'm going to experience the characters that I helped create, grow and live on as the audience does."

The 'Tarzan' helmer recalled how Disney were "quite nervous" about the original film as they feared it would only appeal to girls.

Lima said: "The marketing department didn't have faith that the movie was worth making.

"They didn't think boys would go to see this movie, and the marketing department did their best to shut down the movie a couple of times while we were in pre-production. But I was really lucky that (Disney execs) Nina Jacobson and Dick Cook believed in the film and kept pushing us forward."

Kevin recalled how he pushed for Amy Adams to be cast as Giselle even though the studio were keen for an established start to land the role.

He said: "Amy is the lifeblood of 'Enchanted', and without that performance, the movie wouldn't be half of what it is."

Despite not directing the sequel, Lima is proud that 'Enchanted' continues to be a much-loved Disney princess film.

He said: "Because we paid homage to those movies in a loving way, 'Enchanted' has become timeless."