Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special

Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special.

Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.

In addition to Thompson and Grant, the special will feature Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson and writer/director Richard Curtis, as well as a message from Martine McCutcheon.

According to the announcement, the special "will look at how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes."

The episode will also "examine how the COVID-19 pandemic refocused the ways we love and connect and the omnipresent acts of kindness inside our families and communities."

The special will air in the U.S. on 29 November.

Love Actually also starred the late Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rodrigo Santoro, Martin Freeman, Joanna Page, and Liam Neeson.

Several members of the cast reunited in 2017 for a short film, titled Red Nose Day Actually, for Britain's annual Red Nose Day appeal.