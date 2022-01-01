Madeline Brewer reveals The Handmaid's Tale inspired her to share abortion story

Madeline Brewer has revealed her abortion storyline in The Handmaid's Tale emboldened her to speak out about her own experience.

The 30-year-old actress revealed she'd had an abortion aged 20 in a candid Instagram post in June, just as Roe v. Wade was overturned by the United States Supreme Court, allowing states to make terminations illegal. She later wrote a guest essay for Self in which she opened up about her decision to go public with her story.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Madeline said she felt compelled to share her experience because of the Roe decision and Janine's abortion storyline in the 2021 season of the drama.

"When I filmed Janine's scenes where she was getting an abortion and being manipulated by these crisis pregnancy centres, Roe v. Wade was still intact," she recalled. "But having that storyline was actually a really incredible grieving process for me for my own abortion that I spoke about online in June after the overturn of Roe.

"People talk about how much they love Janine and how much Janine has inspired them, and it felt important to me to talk about my own experience."

Madeline added, "I do feel like sometimes we talk about it like it's one thing: 'Oh, that was the abortion storyline.' But there are thousands upon thousands of reasons why even one individual would decide it's not right for them. And for me, it was the very singular fact that I was not ready."

Madeline is currently starring in Cabaret on London's West End. Her character, Sally Bowles, also has an abortion storyline.