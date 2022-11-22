Valerie Bertinelli celebrates finalising divorce from Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli celebrated getting divorced from Tom Vitale on social media on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old filed for divorce from her second husband in May after 11 years of marriage, and the union was officially dissolved on Tuesday.

Valerie celebrated the news in a video on Twitter, which she captioned, "11.22.22 second best day of my life."

In the clip, she told viewers, "I'm at the airport, I'm about to see Wolfie (her son Wolfgang Van Halen) and my lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed. On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over. Yes!"

Valerie also posted a sticker which reads "happily divorced" over her footage.

The TV personality began dating the financial planner in 2004 and they got married in January 2011. Almost nine years later, they separated in December 2019 and filed for legal separation in November 2021. She filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" six months later. They had a prenuptial agreement.

Valerie was previously married to rocker Eddie Van Halen, the father of her 31-year-old son Wolfgang. They wed in 1981 and separated in 2001, and their divorce was finalised in December 2007. Eddie passed away in 2020 aged 65.