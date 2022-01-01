Jake Gyllenhaal 'forgot' Dennis Quaid played his dad in Day After Tomorrow

Jake Gyllenhaal has confessed he "forgot" Dennis Quaid played his dad in Day After Tomorrow.

While promoting their new animated movie Strange World, the Donnie Darko actor was asked by a Yahoo Entertainment reporter what it was like to play father and son again after they portrayed Sam and Jack Hall in the 2004 sci-fi disaster movie.

However, Jake seemingly had no recollection of working with Dennis previously.

"We did?" he asked. "Oh...Oh, oh! Woah! That's the guy who played my dad."

In response, Dennis clarified that they never filmed any scenes together.

"It's the first time we've been in the same room together," he explained. "That's me."

And Jake appeared to be genuinely surprised to not have recognised the connection before.

"Wow, that's cool. You know we've been doing a lot of interviews and you just blew my mind," he laughed.

Disney's Strange World, also featuring the voices of Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu, is now open in U.S. cinemas.