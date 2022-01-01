Michelle Williams planning to study Judaism

Michelle Williams is planning to learn more about Judaism.

In an interview for The Wall Street Journal, the Fosse/Verdon actress shared that she is looking to raise her son Hart, two, and newborn baby in her husband Thomas Kail's Jewish faith.

Michelle, who is also mother to 17-year-old Matilda from her relationship with Heath Ledger, has already picked out a synagogue to attend.

"I can't teach it to them unless I learn it first," she said, noting that she is familiar with the religion due to having Jewish neighbours when she lived in San Diego. "I adored being in their homes - a lot of it is those early memories of the discourse at the tables and the deep sense of belonging that tradition fosters."

However, Michelle admitted that she is still influenced by the Christian traditions she grew up with.

"I say this as somebody who also sings Christmas songs to my kid before he goes to bed. I love both," the 42-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Michelle responded to the criticism she has received for playing a Jewish woman in The Fabelmans.

In the film, the star portrays Mitzi Fabelman, who is loosely inspired by Steven Spielberg's own mother, Leah Adler.

"I can see how for a lot of people it's going to be problematic," she stated.

Yet, legendary filmmaker Steven couldn't see anyone else in the role.

"She felt more like my mom than anyone I could have imagined," he insisted.

The Fabelmans, also starring Paul Dano and Seth Rogen, is now showing in U.S. cinemas.