Kristen Bell admits telling daughters about taking magic mushrooms 'backfired'

Kristen Bell regrets telling her daughters about the time she took magic mushrooms.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, The Good Place actress shared that she decided to try the psychedelic drug on her 40th birthday.

However, Kristen confessed that she wishes she didn't tell her daughters Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, about her experience - as they recently told her mother about it.

"I overheard my daughter talking to my mom, to (her) grandma, going, 'I'm actually really glad they share all this stuff with me. Anyway, mom really wanted to try mushrooms,'" she recounted. "I just walked by and was like, 'Uh oh, uh oh!'"

Kristen joked that she was more "worried" about her "conservative" mum finding out about the magic mushrooms than her children.

But on a serious note, the star explained that her kids "fully know" what magic mushrooms are because her husband, Dax Shepard, is in recovery for substance abuse.

"He's really honest about what alcohol does to your body. How it makes you feel funny and impairs things, and what drugs do to your body and why most drugs are illegal and all that stuff," the 42-year-old added.

Kristen is currently promoting her new movie, The People We Hate at the Wedding. The film is now streaming via Prime Video.