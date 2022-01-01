Emily Ratajkowski 'blocked' Celeste Barber after she mocked Instagram post

Celeste Barber has claimed Emily Ratajkowski "blocked" her on Instagram after she mocked one of her posts.

The Australian comedy star, who is known for recreating photos of celebrities and famous women on her social media pages, once poked fun at an image in which the model/actress posed in a skimpy bikini.

Recreating the photoshoot, Celeste added in the caption, "We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here's my a*s."

But during an interview on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa radio show this week, Celeste revealed that the parody did not go down well with Emily.

"I don't think Ratajkowski is a fan. That's O.K., she's allowed to not love it. But she blocked me. This was like five or so years ago, she blocked me. That's fine," she said. "If Cindy Crawford's O.K. with it, I'm O.K. with it. Thanks to the greatest supermodel in the world... people are allowed not to like it."

Celeste went on to share that many people actually reach out to her with photos for her to parody.

"I get inundated with fancy people sending me their photos for me to parody. Or they send me (snaps of) their friends in the industry," the 40-year-old smiled.

Emily has not yet commented on Celeste's claim.