Andy Cohen announces Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 'taking a minute'

Andy Cohen announced the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills production is on a break.



In an interview with E! News on Wednesday, The Real Housewives franchise producer revealed Bravo’s 2023 lineup.



Andy said production on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series was “taking a minute break” at the moment, “And then we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year.”



RHOBH wrapped its 12th season this year, featuring Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, and Sutton Stracke. Andy didn’t reveal which cast members would return for next season in 2023.



Two series in The Real Housewives franchise are set to wrap in early 2023: “a gangbuster season” of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and a “fantastic season” of the Real Housewives of Potomac.



Andy revealed the next season of the Real Housewives of New York City is currently in production, with Legacy next on the slate.



As for what the series would have to offer, the producer and Watch What Happens Live! host teased “lots more Ultimate Girls Trips” are on the cards - where housewives from across the franchise come together for a week-long trip documented in a miniseries.



Two Ultimate Girls Trips have aired on Peacock, with one more filmed and ready to release in 2023.