Ryan Coogler thanks fans for Black Panther Wakanda Forever support

Ryan Coogler has thanked fans for their support of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.



The 36-year-old director wrote in a typed letter that he is filled with "gratitude" for the movie's supporters, and thanked those who camped out to secure a spot in cinemas on the motion picture's opening weekend.



Coogler's note, which was shared on the Marvel social media channels, read: "Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I am filled with it.



"Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you took their families out - young ones and elders in tow."



Coogler also thanked fans who put on screenings and encouraged others to see the film, and admitted he is grateful to supporters for "bearing with the subtitles" amid the movie's six different languages spoken in it.



The filmmaker also thanked fans for opening themselves up to the "emotional journey" of the movie.



'Wakanda Forever' picks up after 'Black Panther' character King T'Challa - who was played by Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020, aged 43 - has died.



Coogler wrote: "Our film deals with the inescapable human emotion of grief. Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film.



"We made something to honour our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers.



"Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated. Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen.



“This medium wouldn’t exist without an audience, and I thank you for giving me professional purpose, and an emotional outlet.



"I look forward to bringing you more stories in the future."



Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Michaela Coel star in 'Wakanda Forever'.