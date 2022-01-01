Chrissy Teigen smashes oven door while cooking Thanksgiving dinner

Chrissy Teigen cracked her oven door while preparing Thanksgiving dinner.



The TV personality shared on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday that she had cracked her oven door while cooking Thanksgiving dinner.



"Thanksgiving cooking begins nowwww!!! Best day of the year," Chrissy gushed in a thread, before following it up with a video of her open oven door cracked with the words "Oh no" written over the top.



Later, Chrissy gave updates on her Thanksgiving dinner situation.



On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of a pot with the words "Doing everything I can today!" written atop it, followed by a series of videos, including one of her taking baked potatoes out of a non-cracked oven and one of baked pies on her countertop.



On Twitter, she replied to users commenting on her dinner.



Responding to one user writing, "We know that room is smelling like rancid farts right now," Chrissy tweeted, "Used to it with the hound dog and Frenchie!"



One user commented on a video of Chrissy's daughter Luna lamenting over egg preparation, "You wouldn't like eggs either if you saw the conditions chickens live in and what they do to the 'surplus' (male) chicks," to which Chrissy replied, "Take it somewhere else Kath."



Chrissy and her husband John Legend share Luna, born in 2016, and their son, Miles, born in May 2018. In August, she announced that they are expecting another child.