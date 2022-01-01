Kelsey Grammer reveals David Hyde Pierce 'wasn’t really interested' in returning to Frasier

Kelsey Grammer has explained why David Hyde Pierce wasn’t returning for Frasier’s revival series.



While speaking to People for an interview published on Wednesday, the Frasier star opened up about his original series co-star's decision not to reprise his role for the Paramount+ revival series.



Kelsey, 67, explained rehearsals are due to start in February next year and the cast has been working on the revival series for about "six or seven years".



He admitted he and the producers involved went "back and forth on the plot" - as well as "who might come back".



"David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," Kelsey remarked. "In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do, anyway, which was a Frasier third act... It's an entirely new life for him."



While Kelsey played the titular Frasier Crane on the original show, David played his younger brother Niles.



Frasier itself was initially a spin-off of Cheers, which ran on NBC from 1982 until 1993.