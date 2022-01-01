Cheryl Burke 'would love to' join Dancing with the Stars judges panel

Cheryl Burke has addressed speculation she would be joining the judges panel on Dancing with the Stars.



After closing out her role as a professional dancer in the show's 31st season finale on Monday, Cheryl spoke to Entertainment Tonight about rumours that her next venture would be on the DWTS judges panel.



"I am so emotional," Cheryl said of her exit. "I'm gonna miss everybody! It's like, this has been my family. This is all I know in Los Angeles."



When asked about the possibility of becoming a full-time judge in the future, the dancer responded, "I think the whole world knows at this point that I would definitely love to. But it's not up to me."



Though Cheryl expressed interest in judging for the show, she also explained that the purpose of her exit as a DWTS dancer was to explore other opportunities.



"What is up to me is my future, and I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is," she said. "Because there is life after Dancing with the Stars, so I've heard. I don't know yet. I'll let you know."



Cheryl didn't share her specific career plans after leaving the show, saying at the moment she's living "in uncertainty, and it's really scary".



However, she hinted: "There's talks of me being a part of a very popular TV show, but I can't say anything. It's not finalised 100 per cent, but that could be happening soon."



Cheryl participated in 26 of the show's 31 seasons. There is a spot on the DWTS judging panel as Len Goodman has bowed out after 17 years.