Kim Kardashian tells daughter North West about night she was conceived

Kim Kardashian told her daughter North West about her conception during the latest episode of Hulu reality series The Kardashians.



While on a visit to designer Olivier Rousteing's studio in preparation for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week in July, the SKIMS co-founder opened up about the night she and her then-partner Kanye West conceived their first child.



"Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby. And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me," she said. "It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress.



"So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."



Despite the revelation, North, nine, appeared non-plussed and continued eating a snack.



Kim then went on to share that she takes each of her children on a special trip with her each year.



"It just also shows my daughter the work I'm putting in. There is a whole business behind it so I like to show her that like this is still fun for me. Work could be fun," the 42-year-old continued.



Kim and Kanye are also parents to Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm.



Elsewhere in the episode, the TV personality recalled the advice Demi Moore once gave her before she made her first runway appearance.



In a chat with Balenciaga creative director Demna, the brunette beauty confessed that she last walked a catwalk for Ed Hardy as part of Los Angeles Fashion Week in 2006.



"Demi Moore gave me really good advice because I just said I'm walking in a show and I didn't tell her what... and I don't remember what that advice was and it's in my text messages. But it was really good and I'm gonna look at it before," she commented. "She goes, 'Anytime I do something I'm nervous about, think about what you're receiving instead of what you're giving...' Or maybe it's the opposite way... I don't know, I'll re-read it."